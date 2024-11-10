Man killed after being hit by truck speeding on Bilaspur-Tauru Road

Gurugram: A 23-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a truck speeding in the wrong direction near Pathredi village on the Bilaspur-Tauru Road, police said on Saturday. A 23-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit by a truck speeding in the wrong direction near Pathredi village on the Bilaspur-Tauru Road, police said. (Representational Image)

They identified the deceased as Rahul Singh, a resident of Kalvari village in Sadar Tauru, Nuh. According to the police, he was returning home from Bilaspur after finishing some work when the accident took place at about 8.30pm on Thursday.

Investigators said that Singh’s neighbour Dharmender Singh was also returning to Tauru from Bilaspur and had stopped at the spot after noticing a crowd. He identified Singh and alerted his family and the police control room.

Inspector Karamjeet, station house officer of the Bilaspur police station, said that the truck driver fled from the spot soon after the accident.

“Singh was rushed to a nearby private hospital but doctors declared him dead. His body was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Friday. The driver was speeding and that led to the accident,” he said.

He said that the truck as well as the motorcycle were later seized.

Based on the complaint of Singh’s neighbour, an FIR was registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Bilaspur police station on Friday.