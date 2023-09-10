News / Cities / Others / Man killed by girlfriend’s kin in Kaushambi

Man killed by girlfriend’s kin in Kaushambi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 10, 2023 08:01 PM IST

A 28-year-old man was allegedly murdered by the kin of his girlfriend when he went to meet her at her house. The accused dumped the body on the road. An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to arrest them, police said.

A 28-year-old man was allegedly murdered by the kin of his girlfriend when he went to meet her at her house late in the night on Saturday, in Kaushambi district.

The accused then dumped the body on the road in Saini area of Kaushambi. An FIR has been registered against the accused and efforts were on to arrest them, police said.

Police said a resident of Gareeb Ka Purwa village under Kokhraj police station of Kaushambi district, Jaswant was having an affair with a girl of his village. However, the girl’s kin married her off to another man of Badaiyapur village around a year ago.

Despite being married, she continued to meet Jaswant. He often used to visit her at her in-laws’ house when her husband was not at home, said police.

On Saturday night, Jaswant had again gone to meet her. However, the locals informed the woman’s father and brother about Jaswant’s presence. Late in the night, they reached the woman’s in-laws’ house and caught the duo.

They assaulted Jaswant brutally resulting in his death. The duo then took his body on their bike and threw it on the road in Saini area. SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said an FIR has been registered and efforts were on to trace the accused.

Sunday, September 10, 2023
