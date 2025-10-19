Man killed in road rage incident in Saharanpur

: A 32-year-old pickup truck driver was beaten to death in Saharanpur district on Friday evening after his vehicle accidentally hit a motorcycle. The incident happened near the Phandpuri police outpost in the Nakur area and led to protests by angry villagers.

The victim, Hamid Ali, was driving a rented pickup truck carrying wooden logs around 8 pm when his vehicle brushed against a motorcycle. The two men on the bike argued with him and then left the spot.

Police said the bikers later returned with three to four more people in a car. They stopped Hamid’s vehicle, pulled him out, and beat him badly with their hands and feet. Hamid fell unconscious. Locals who saw the attack took him to the Ambheta Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

Police arrived soon after and sent the body for postmortem examination. Senior police officer Sagar Jain came to the spot and promised strict action.

Hamid’s uncle said he was the only earning member of the family. “He had five daughters and a mute brother. We want justice and compensation. If nothing is done, we will protest,” he said. SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said a case has been registered and three police teams are looking for the attackers. “They will be arrested soon,” he added.