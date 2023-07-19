Out to collect fodder, man killed in tiger attack in Lakhimpur Kheri

LAKHIMPUR KHERI In a fresh case of man-animal conflict in the district, a 22-year-old man was killed by a tiger late on Tuesday night. The incident took place in the Mohammadi range forest area under south Kheri forest division. The victim, identified as Rohit, was a resident of Udaypur village under Hyderabad police limits. The victim, identified as Rohit, was a resident of Udaypur village under Hyderabad police limits. (HT Photo)

The partially-eaten body of the youth was recovered from the sugarcane forests after the local forest officials and family members searched for him. Divisional forest officer (DFO), south Kheri, Sanjay Biswal, who visited the spot on Wednesday, confirmed the killing of the youth in the tiger attack.

The DFO said that the movement of a male tiger in the area had been noticed for the past few weeks. He added that pugmarks found on the spot and nature of injuries indicated casualty in a tiger attack. He further said the body had been sent for a postmortem examination and appropriate compensation would be given to the aggrieved family after the postmortem report.

The attack took place when Rohit had gone to the fields to collect fodder for his domestic pets on Tuesday evening, said villagers. His family members informed the local forest officials when they found the pugmarks of a big cat while searching for him. Forest officials, along with villagers, recovered his body later in the night.