Man kills minor nephew over greed for property in Varanasi

A man was arrested from Raitara village under Phulpur police station area of Varanasi on Friday for allegedly killing his two-and-a-half-year-old nephew by throwing him in a well, said police. (Pic for representation)

The accused identified as Babulal killed the child out of his greed for property as he feared that his father might give some share to the boy too, said police.

Police said that they received information about a missing boy Krishna Kumar, and it was alleged that the minor had been missing since Thursday night while he was sleeping alongside his grandfather.

On the basis of complaint lodged by kin of the boy, a case was registered under section 363 (kidnapping) against an unidentified kidnapper at the Phoolpur police station.

Deputy commissioner of police, Gomti zone, Prabal Pratap Singh said that a joint team of crime branch and Phoolpur police station was formed to unearth the matter and recover the boy. The team received input that the missing boy’s uncle Babulal might be involved in the case.

He said that based on inputs, the police team interrogated Babulal and he made a bone-chilling revelation. The accused Babulal said that out of greed for property, he killed his nephew. He picked up his nephew Krishna Kumar early in the morning while he was sleeping and threw him in a well outside the village. He stood near the well till he was assured that the boy had died. He then came back home walking so that no one could have any doubt.

The boy’s body was recovered from the well and sent for post mortem examination.

Sections 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC was added to the case and the accused has been arrested, said the officer.

