Man kills wife, daughter for opposing extramarital affair

Faking the incident as loot and murder, a man allegedly killed his wife and one-year-old daughter on the intervening night of January 7 and 8 in Lalitpur district. (Pic for representation)

It is alleged the couple had a fight over the extramarital affair of the accused.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The incident took place in Chandmari area falling under Sadar Kotwali. The accused Neeraj Kushwaha, 27, a tent shopkeeper, misled the police claiming that around half a dozen masked men had entered his house and looted jewellery. During the loot they also killed his wife and daughter before decamping with the jewellery, he alleged.

Following his complaint, a heavy police force reached the spot along with the field unit team and SP Lalitpur Mohd Mushtaq who constituted six teams to crack the case.

During initial investigations and scanning of around two dozen nearby CCTV footage, police did not find any forced entry or anyone entering the house in the past twelve hours.

Police suspected some foul play, and they searched the entire house and found the jewellery that the accused claimed to be looted, hidden behind a television. Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased woman alleged that the man had been constantly harassing their daughter for dowry and had thrashed her several times earlier also.

On further grilling, the accused broke down and confessed to his crime. He said that at around 2 am, he had a fight with his wife Manisha, 22, over his extramarital affair after which he hit her with a bat several times and later strangled her to death. He also killed his daughter.

Neeraj later ransacked the house and injured his head to make it appear as the incident of loot.

Cracking the case within four hours of being reported, police arrested Neeraj and recovered the murder weapon while lodging a case against him under section 498A/323/304B/302/120B IPC and 4 DP Act (Dowry Protection Act).

“While considering the heinous nature of the crime, the case will be marked under ‘operation conviction’ and fast trial and maximum punishment to the accused will be ensured through the court,” said SP Lalitpur who also announced a cash reward of ₹25,000 to the police team.