Man lynched for trying to snatch mobile in Narela, police arrest two

New Delhi

A 20-year-old man was tied up by some factory workers and beaten to death after he was caught while snatching a mobile phone in outer Delhi’s Narela, police said after arresting two of the alleged killers on Thursday.

The victim’s body was then thrown in a canal, investigators added.

“There were four-five men involved in the killing. We have arrested two of the suspects and are in the lookout for the others,” said Rajeev Ranjan, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district).

The alleged lynching comes close on the heels of a similar incident in north Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi, in which two men were beaten to death by a group of people on suspicion of being thieves. In the Azadpur case, police have arrested some of the killers, but have also registered cases of theft against the dead men.

In the Narela lynching case, however, the police are seeking legal opinion on whether they should file a case against the victim, Mohammad Sajjad. It is learnt that the police have not moved to register a case against Sajjad since the man from who the mobile phone was allegedly stolen has not demanded any police action in the case.

Sajjad lived with his mother in the JJ Colony in Bawana and worked odd jobs to earn his living. The police said so far they have not found any previous criminal records against him.

According to investigators, the alleged lynching took place on March 8, when Sajjad and his three friends were allegedly walking along the Bawana Canal and spotted some factory workers taking a bath in the canal. The four men allegedly snatched the mobile phone of one of those workers, identified as Bablu Khiladi, who was waiting outside the canal.

Khiladi’s cries for help alerted the other workers who immediately rushed to the spot. And though his friends managed to escape with the stolen mobile phone, Sajjad was caught by the workers and initially thrashed at the spot.

The men kept beating Sajjad and asking him to return the stolen phone.

Unable to recover the phone from him, the men then took Sajjad to a factory in Narela Industrial Area where they were employed. Here, the police said, they tied up Sajjad and thrashed him again till he died. The alleged killers then dumped his body in Haiderpur Canal, with his limbs still bound.

“Sajjad’s friends, meanwhile, visited his mother and handed over the stolen mobile phone to her and informed her that her son had been caught by some people while snatching the phone,” the DCP said.

Sajjad’s mother subsequently approached the Narela police to register a missing complaint, but neither did she tell the police the circumstances in which he disappeared, nor did she hand over the phone to the investigators.

Meanwhile, on March 11, Sajjad’s body was recovered from the Haiderpur Canal, under the jurisdiction of KN Katju Marg police station. The police checked the records of missing persons and identified the body as that of Sajjad

“When Sajjad’s mother got to know that her son was dead, she produced the phone before the police, told them about the circumstances of her son’s disappearance and mentioned the role of his three friends who had managed to escape,” the DCP said.

By this time, Sajjad’s three friends allegedly involved in the snatching crime with him, had fled.

But the police began looking out for the factory workers suspected to have lynched Sajjad. The five workers, however, too had by then fled Delhi.

On Thursday, the police arrested two of the alleged killers, Bablu Khiladi and Rajkumar Prasad. Khiladi, allegedly the prime suspect, was the man whose phone was snatched, the police said. The two men have been booked for murder.