Man out on bail for brother’s murder held for killing sister-in-law, children

The Motipur Police cracked the sensational case of a woman and her three minor daughters’ murder with the arrest of the accused, Anirudh Kumar, who was shockingly out on bail in a 2018 fratricide case. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to the police, complainant Rampata, a resident of Chaudharigaon, reported on August 19 that her daughter Suman and three granddaughters – Nandini (12), Anshika (6) and Laado (3) – had gone missing. She accused her son-in-law Anirudh of abducting them. Acting on the complaint Motipur Police filed and FIR No. 415/2025 under Section 140(1) BNS.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by ASP, rural, Durga Prasad Tiwari and CO, Mihipurwa, Harshita Tiwari, arrested Anirudh near Gaighat Bridge on Wednesday. During interrogation, he confessed to taking his wife and children to Lakhimpur Kheri on August 14 and pushing them one by one into the Sharda River from a bridge.

On his identification, police recovered clothes of the deceased, children’s shoes, and the motorcycle used in the crime from near the river.

The ASP said investigations revealed Anirudh had earlier murdered his brother Santosh Kumar in 2018. He was out on bail in that case, which is still pending in court.

After Santosh’s murder, Anirudh kept his brother’s widow as wife and had two daughters with her – Anshika and Laado, the ASP said. Suman was a prime witness in the 2018 case.

To silence her and seize his brother’s property, Anirudh executed this crime with an accomplice.

Police have added Sections 103(1) and 238 BNS to the case. The accused has been produced before court along with the recovered evidence. Search for his accomplice is underway.