Man poses as buyer, cheats Thane businessman of 4.5 crore in GST scam

A 60-year-old businessman from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly duped of ₹4.5 crore by a man who carried out transactions through his company and evaded payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), police said on Monday. The accused offered to purchase the complainant's company in December 2024. (Representational)(REUTERS)

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating), 336 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act against the accused, identified as Salman, an official said.

He said the accused offered to purchase the complainant's company in December 2024 and obtained documents of his firm, its GST number and password.

The official said the accused subsequently changed the complainant's login details in the GST file and the email ID and mobile number linked with his GST account.

"With the help of fake and fabricated documents, Salman made business transactions amounting to ₹25 crore in the name of the victim's company and evaded the payment of GST amounting to ₹4.5 crore," the official said.

He said a probe is underway, and no arrest has been made.