Man pushes woman before moving train at Vasai station
Palghar: A gruesome video surfaced on Monday that showed a man push a woman in front of a moving train at Vasai Road station, grab her children and make a run for it in the wee hours of the morning
Closed circuit television camera footage showed a man in his 30s wake and drag the woman, who was asleep on platform number 5 with two children, to its edge. The man, who is assumed to be her husband, killed her by pushing her in front of the approaching Awadh Express, Bhajirao Mahajan, assistant commissioner of Police Railways told PTI.
CCTV footage revealed that the man then picked up the two children, as well as a backpack lying on a bench, before fleeing the platform, the official said. The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan and was seen at both these railway stations, Mahajan said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab him.
The incident occurred at 4.10 am. The mutilated body of the woman was recovered from the tracks, and the statement of the driver of Awadh Express has been recorded.
The government railway police (GRP) stationed at Vasai has registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The as yet unidentified couple with two children were first captured on camera on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, eyewitnesses saw the couple quarrel. The four spent the night on the platform but early Monday morning, the man woke the woman up and within a few seconds dragged and pushed her off the platform just as the train rushed past.
“We have scanned the CCTV footage and have traced his location to Dadar and then Kalyan,” senior police inspector Ganpat Tumbada of Vasai GRP, said. Teams have been dispatched to trace the man, he said.
AMU ‘cold-shouldering’ plan to shoot series on Sir Syed: Filmmaker
LUCKNOW Film and TV serial producer Shoaib Hussain Chaudhari alleged that the Aligarh Muslim University has “cold-shouldered” his plan to shoot a web series on the university's founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan. An official of AMU said, “The university has formed a committee to frame guidelines for proposals of shooting of films. There have been a few meetings and the committee is studying policies of other universities over the issue.”
UPPSC drops 80 subject experts for failing “quality parameters”
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has dropped around 80 of its subject experts with immediate effect for their failing to match the quality parameters of the commission, say UPPSC officials in the know of the move. Examination controller, UPPSC, Ajay Kumar Tiwari said the step was taken following a review of the working of these subject experts. He further said these experts would now not be allotted any confidential work by the commission.
5 years on, Ghatkopar’s Siddhi Sai residents soldier on for reprieve
Mumbai Every time a building collapses in Mumbai, Lalit Thak, a resident of Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar's Damodar Park neighbourhood, relives the tragic morning of July 25, 2017, when he lost his family. Last Friday was no different when he watched in horror the viral video of the crumbling building in Om Shree Gijtanjali Society in Borivali's Sai Baba Nagar. He heard people screaming warnings that Siddhi Sai was caving in.
GSB mandal gets ₹316.40 crore insurance cover
While the city's ganpati mandals are set to welcome devotees after a two-year hiatus, GSB-Seva Mandal in King's Circle, has already generated a buzz with an insurance cover of Rs 316.4 crore this year. The mandal took an insurance cover of Rs 300 crore in 2016. Amit Pai, trustee and spokesperson for the GSB Seva Mandal, the city's richest mandal said that while the option of attending poojas online is still an option, the mandal is “expecting the highest footfall ever recorded”.
City sees its first dahi handi-related death as 24-yr-old succumbs to head injuries
Mumbai: The city on Monday saw its first dahi handi-related death as a 24-year-old govinda, Sandesh Dalvi, who sustained severe head injuries while participating in the competition, succumbed. A resident of Kurla, Dalvi was a participant of Shiv Shambho Govinda Pathak in Bamanwada, Vile Parle. According to disaster control data, a total of 222 participants were injured during dahi handi on Friday, out of which 204 were treated and discharged.
