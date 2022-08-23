Man pushes woman before moving train at Vasai station

Palghar: A gruesome video surfaced on Monday that showed a man push a woman in front of a moving train at Vasai Road station, grab her children and make a run for it in the wee hours of the morning.

Closed circuit television camera footage showed a man in his 30s wake and drag the woman, who was asleep on platform number 5 with two children, to its edge. The man, who is assumed to be her husband, killed her by pushing her in front of the approaching Awadh Express, Bhajirao Mahajan, assistant commissioner of Police Railways told PTI.

CCTV footage revealed that the man then picked up the two children, as well as a backpack lying on a bench, before fleeing the platform, the official said. The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar and from there to Kalyan and was seen at both these railway stations, Mahajan said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab him.

The incident occurred at 4.10 am. The mutilated body of the woman was recovered from the tracks, and the statement of the driver of Awadh Express has been recorded.

The government railway police (GRP) stationed at Vasai has registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The as yet unidentified couple with two children were first captured on camera on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, eyewitnesses saw the couple quarrel. The four spent the night on the platform but early Monday morning, the man woke the woman up and within a few seconds dragged and pushed her off the platform just as the train rushed past.

“We have scanned the CCTV footage and have traced his location to Dadar and then Kalyan,” senior police inspector Ganpat Tumbada of Vasai GRP, said. Teams have been dispatched to trace the man, he said.