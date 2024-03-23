Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering pregnant wife

A man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his pregnant wife suspecting her of having an extra-marital affair. The court of additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also imposed a penalty of ₹60,000 on the accused, stating that if he failed to pay the fine, he would face additional punishment. The evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution in court proved the charges against the accused and the court sentenced Sunil to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 60,000. (Representational Photo)

Describing the incident as the “rarest of rare”, the court pronounced the sentence on Thursday.

According to the police, Kajal Devi, the victim, was a native of Assam and had married Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Chhatarpur area in Delhi in 2019.

Investigators said that after marriage the couple started living in Nathupur in DLF Phase 3 in a rented accommodation.

“The couple often fought over infidelity and their relatives had tried to counsel them but they had started living apart. On the night of April 7, 2019, Singh assaulted his wife and bludgeoned her to death and fled from the spot. On April 8, the police found the body of the deceased in Nathupur and a team was formed that arrested the suspect from the Delhi-Gurugram border,” said Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

The man used to work in a restaurant in Chhatarpur area, police said.

According to the police, Vikram Yadav, a resident of Nathupur village had filed a complaint that the couple had told them that they would be staying with them for two days and would reach at night. “When they did not reach till late evening, we called them but both the numbers were switched off. Later, a bag was found near the house that had Kajal’s clothes and her purse. No one saw anyone keeping the bag,” he said.

Yadav said his tenant’s wife told him that Kajal was murdered by her husband and the husband had confessed to the crime. “I complained to the police and helped them to recover the body from the Aravallis, where it had been disposed,” he said.

It emerged during the post-mortem examination that the woman was five months pregnant.