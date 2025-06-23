After a dispute with his wife, a young man allegedly shot himself on the temple with a pistol on Sunday afternoon under Aspur Devsara police station area in Pratapgarh. Family members took him to Jaunpur district hospital, from where he was referred to Varanasi where his condition remains critical. Man shoots himself with pistol after dispute with wife, critical

As per reports, following a dispute with his wife over asking for ₹2000 for his mother’s medicine, a young man shot himself in the temple with a pistol. The family members took him first to Badalpur CHC and then to Jaunpur District Hospital from where doctors referred him to BHU Trauma centre in Varanasi. On receiving information, police arrived on the spot of the incident and recovered the pistol with which the man had shot himself.

Reports revealed that the man used to drive a tractor. On Sunday afternoon, he had asked his wife for ₹2000 to bring medicine for his mother. When his wife gave ₹1000, he started quarreling with her and in a fit of rage shot himself in the temple with a .315 bore pistol.

On getting the information, SHO of Aspur Devsara police station Dhirendra Singh Thakur reached the spot and recovered the pistol. He said that the pellet was found stuck on the cupboard door. He further informed that the husband had also written a two line suicide note blaming his wife for the same.

His wife informed that her husband is an alcoholic besides he was sent to jail in 2015 in the case of rape and murder of a village girl. About one-and-a-half years ago, he was released on bail.