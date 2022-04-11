Man sleeping on Bhubaneswar footpath stabbed to death, wife critical
BHUBANESWAR: A 23-year-old daily wage labourer sleeping on the footpaths of Bhubaneswar died while his wife is fighting for her life after they were stabbed by miscreants on Sunday night outside an ATM near the Postmaster General office, police said.
Police said a watchman found Babloo Behera (23), who lived on the footpath with his wife Puja and their one-year-old son, lying in a pool of blood outside the India Post ATM on Monday morning at about 6.30am. Their son was, however, unharmed.
“The couple sustained injuries on their head and chest. The child, who was sleeping with the parents, was soaked in blood,” said Kharavel Nagar police station inspector-in-charge Arun Kumar Swain. The woman was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition turned critical.
Behera and his wife reportedly had an argument with some persons at about 2am after which the couple was attacked.
Police said they suspect the involvement of some other daily wage labourer in the incident. “The murder seems to be a fallout over quarrel on petty issues. Though killing someone sleeping on footpath in Bhubaneswar is not very common, in Cuttack 3 persons sleeping on footpath were killed in July 2019,” said a police official.
Two mobile phones were seized from the spot. A murder case has been registered against unknown people.
The couple’s son has been handed over to Bhubaneswar Childline and then sent to a shelter home for children in the city.
-
Visva Bharati asst professor arrested for alleged casteist slur against student
According to the FIR, an assistant professor of Manipuri dance, Sumit Basu, had made some casteist remarks against Somnath Sow, a student of economics department while the latter was having tea at a local stall on September 17. Earlier in August 2021, Somnath Sow along with two other students, was expelled for three years by the VBU authorities for taking part in a campus protest. Bose approached the district court for anticipatory bail.
-
Tooth removed from six-year-old’s lung
Mumbai A six-year-old boy got a fresh lease of life after doctors of a Mira Road hospital successfully removed a tooth from his lungs in a recent surgery. The minor from Boisar had accidentally swallowed the tooth after it broke. Later, after he developed breathing difficulties, his parents rushed him to the Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where the doctors found the tooth lodged in his right lung. His parents expressed relief after the procedure.
-
3 BJP teams to travel across K'taka to prepare for 2023 assembly polls
BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the state, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."
-
No reason to worry till a new variant is detected: Delhi health minister
With India reporting its first XE variant case of Covid-19, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected. For the past few days, the daily tally has been above the 100-mark, stoking fears of a worsening pandemic situation. The XE variant in India has been detected in Gujarat's Vadodara. The patient had a travel history to Mumbai.
-
Private schools in Punjab closed to protest Gurdaspur school MD’s arrest
Private schools in Bathinda and other districts of Punjab remained closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director of a Gurdaspur-based school and another person in a case of alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old student on March 31. Most private school authorities had alerted parents on Sunday itself that the next day would also be an off in view of the protest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics