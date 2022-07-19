Man stabs wife’s brother to death in Kharar

A Rupnagar resident stabbed his wife’s brother to death following an altercation at a traffic light in Simbal Majra village, Kharar, on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Charanpreet Singh, 30, a resident of Simbal Majra village. The accused, Simranjit Singh, lives in Paprali village, Rupnagar.

Kurali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dharamvir Singh said according to the victim’s family, Simranjit used to ill-treat his wife and would often leave her at her parents’ house, where her brother Charanpreet also lived.

On Monday, Charanpreet and his sister went to the nearby market on a motorcycle to buy some groceries around 7 pm.

Simranjit, who works as a private car driver, followed them and intercepted them near a traffic light in Simbal Majra village. An altercation ensued and Simranjit allegedly stabbed Charanpreet with a sharp-edged weapon on the left side of the chest and fled towards Rupnagar.

“The weapon’s blade pierced the victim’s lungs. He was rushed to the nearby Kurali civil hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead,” the DSP said.

He added that a police party had been sent to Simranjit’s village and he will be arrested soon. He has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.