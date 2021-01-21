IND USA
Maneka Gandhi gets civic chief to change order on pet waste in public domain

PUNE BJP leader and animal activist Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, asked the Pune municipal commissioner to alter a notice the PMC put out on pet waste, after receiving complaints from Pune residents
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:11 PM IST

PUNE BJP leader and animal activist Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, asked the Pune municipal commissioner to alter a notice the PMC put out on pet waste, after receiving complaints from Pune residents.

An order which comes under the part of Swachh Bharat campaign states that owners of pets found relieving themselves on the road will be fined 180.

However, residents have now complained about officials levying the fine.

Nupur Ghandekar, a resident of Kalyani nagar, received a notice from the PMC to pay a fine of 200 for pet waste.

Ghandekar raised the issue with Gandhi.

An email from Maneka Gandhi reads: “I have spoken to the Municipal Commissioner (PMC) to amend the notice and remover the urination part as no one can do anything about dog urinating and no bathrooms have been made for dogs, so what should they do? He has said he will amend it immediately.”

“Instead of harassing people during morning walks, PMC should provide poop bins on the roads which will make things easy for pet parents. On the peeing part, PMC should seriously rethink and change the previous order,” said Vineeta Tandon, co-founder and trustee, Animal rescue trust.

PMC commissioner, Vikram Kumar said, “Yes, the necessary changes will be made and a fresh notice will be issued on pet waste.”

