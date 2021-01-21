Maneka Gandhi gets civic chief to change order on pet waste in public domain
PUNE BJP leader and animal activist Maneka Gandhi, on Thursday, asked the Pune municipal commissioner to alter a notice the PMC put out on pet waste, after receiving complaints from Pune residents.
An order which comes under the part of Swachh Bharat campaign states that owners of pets found relieving themselves on the road will be fined ₹180.
However, residents have now complained about officials levying the fine.
Nupur Ghandekar, a resident of Kalyani nagar, received a notice from the PMC to pay a fine of ₹200 for pet waste.
Ghandekar raised the issue with Gandhi.
An email from Maneka Gandhi reads: “I have spoken to the Municipal Commissioner (PMC) to amend the notice and remover the urination part as no one can do anything about dog urinating and no bathrooms have been made for dogs, so what should they do? He has said he will amend it immediately.”
“Instead of harassing people during morning walks, PMC should provide poop bins on the roads which will make things easy for pet parents. On the peeing part, PMC should seriously rethink and change the previous order,” said Vineeta Tandon, co-founder and trustee, Animal rescue trust.
PMC commissioner, Vikram Kumar said, “Yes, the necessary changes will be made and a fresh notice will be issued on pet waste.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maneka Gandhi gets civic chief to change order on pet waste in public domain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint political front needed to solve industrial issues in Chakan: German Consul General
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Godman” booked for duping man of Rs3.80 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PNG Jewellers duped of ₹1.6 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII dispatches Covishield to Bhutan, Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State govt to withdraw offences under Section 188 against lockdown violators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive: Better turnout in rural areas of Pune district than city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district reports 5 deaths, 582 new Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur celebrates 50th statehood day with a parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 46% seats in Punjab Technical University vacant this academic session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir’s annual saffron yield crosses 13 metric tonnes for the first time in a decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First sewage treatment plant in northeast India starts functioning in Manipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagaland: New ‘frontier district’ Noklak inaugurated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana cops dance to tunes of songs promoting liquor during Raahgiri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From today, vaccination drive to be conducted at 11 sites in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox