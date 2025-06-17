Manesar municipal body yet to elect deputy, senior deputy mayors

More than three months after the municipal elections concluded in Manesar, the city’s civic body is yet to elect its deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor, prompting the mayor to formally request intervention from the commissioner of Gurugram division. Manesar mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur. (HT Archive)

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), which held its elections for mayor and councillors on March 2, and declared results on March 12, conducted its first official house meeting in Panchkula on March 25. However, no official meeting has been called for electing the second and third-in-command posts in the corporation.

Mayor Dr Inderjeet Kaur has sent a letter to the Gurugram commissioner, saying that under rule 71(2) of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 1994, a meeting should be convened within 60 days of the notification of the mayor and elected councillors. That deadline expired weeks ago.

The mayor said that the delay is hampering the constitution of the finance and contract committee — one of the most critical panels within the corporation. According to clause 37(A) of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Business Byelaws, 2009, the deputy mayor and senior deputy mayor are ex-officio members of this committee.

“It exercises authority over all financial matters, contractual decisions, and procurement activities of the civic body, as defined under sections 72 to 86 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994,” she said.

A resolution passed during a house meeting held on June 10 urged immediate action, with councillors unanimously supporting the decision to escalate the matter to the commissioner. The letter, issued the same day, formally seeks scheduling of the meeting at the earliest and includes a copy of the resolution for official reference.

“This continued delay is affecting the operational capacity of the corporation. Key committees are pending formation, and vital procurement and infrastructure works are being stalled,” said a senior official from MCM, requesting anonymity.

Copies of the mayor’s letter have also been forwarded to the chief secretary of Haryana, the commissioner and secretary of the Urban Local Bodies Department, and the director general of ULB, Haryana, in Panchkula.