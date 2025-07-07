Manipur: 21-year-old man murdered over past dispute, accused couple surrender

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by a 20-year-old woman during a confrontation on Sunday afternoon in Thanga Khuman in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, police said on Monday. According to police, the incident occurred during an attempt to resolve a past issue. (Representative file photo)

The victim has been identified as Meitei Salai Thiyam from Imphal’s Palace Compound, Govindajee Road. The accused has been identified as Loitongbam Pinky Devi of Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai, Imphal West.

According to police, the incident occurred during an attempt to resolve a past issue. Pinky was accompanied by her partner, Leishangthem Lanchenba (20) of Hiyangthang Makha Leikai, Imphal West, while Salai arrived at the location with four other people.

Lanchenba told police that they had arranged a meeting to clear the air with Salai. However, during the heated altercation between Pinky and Salai, she allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife from her side bag and stabbed him in the back.

Police confirmed from the statement of the accused that the knife had been with her since the previous day.

While recalling the incident, one of Salai’s friends, identified as Kelvin, said, “We came together to clarify things with Pinky. I kept some distance from them so they could talk freely, but during the heated argument, the woman suddenly stabbed my friend in the back. I was also unable to intervene as the incident happen suddenly.”

Salai was rushed to Asian Hospital in Imphal West, but he succumbed to his injuries shortly after, police said.

Both Pinky and Lanchenba later surrendered at Nambol police station, handing over the weapon used in the attack. A case has been registered at Keibul police station, and an investigation is underway. The exact motive behind the stabbing is still under investigation, officials added.