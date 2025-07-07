Ludhiana: Close shave for trader as two assailants open fire

Two bike-borne unidentified miscreants opened fire targeting the owner of a sanitary and hardware store in Roomi village of Jagraon on Saturday night before escaping. The sanitary store owner escaped unhurt. The bullet hit the windshield of the SUV and pierced through the back windowpane. The bullet hit the windshield of the SUV and pierced through the back windowpane. (HT Photo)

Acting on the complaint of Jatinder Singh of Chhajawal village of Jagraon, the Sadar Jagraon police station have registered an FIR against the two unidentified assailants and initiated investigation. Jatinder Singh alleged that his former brother-in-law Rupinder Singh alias Pinda, who is settled in the US, hired the killers for his murder. Rupinder Singh has been named in the FIR.

Jatinder said he owns a sanitary and hardware store in Roomi village. He was returning home in his SUV after finishing up with the day on Saturday. As he reached near Roomi village T-point, two bike-borne assailants intercepted his way. The accused flashed a gun and opened fire targeting him. He leaned aside and the bullet pierced through the back windowpane after hitting the windshield. The miscreants escaped from the spot immediately.

Sub-inspector Surjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 109, 3(5) of the BNS, Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. The police are trying to trace the accused.

According to Jatinder, in January this year, unidentified assailants had fired as many as 11 bullets targeting his shop. On February 27, police had arrested a Kapurthala resident for the attack and recovered two illegal pistols, 1 magazine, 10 bullets, two mobile phones besides a Maruti Suzuki Swift car used in the crime.

Earlier also, Rupinder Singh had hired the assailants to target his store. Further, the complainant added that Rupinder Singh was married to his sister. However, his sister had divorced Rupinder Singh. The accused suspected him of causing differences between the couple. The complainant further alleged that in 2019 the accused had hired contract killers to harm him and another case was registered against the accused.