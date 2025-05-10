Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manipur: 3 suspected members of banned militant groups held in separate operations

ByThomas Ngangom
May 10, 2025 01:33 PM IST

Based on an intelligence input, a combing operation was carried out extensively to nab accused involved in extortion activities in the state: Manipur Police

Imphal: The Manipur police have arrested three men—allegedly active members of the proscribed militant groups United National Liberation Front–Pambei (UNLF-P) faction and Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA)—in separate operations in Imphal West on Friday.

Five mobile handsets, an Aadhaar card, and a four-wheeler vehicle were seized from the duo’s possession, an officer said (ANI/ Representational image)
Five mobile handsets, an Aadhaar card, and a four-wheeler vehicle were seized from the duo’s possession, an officer said (ANI/ Representational image)

Based on an intelligence input, a combing operation was carried out extensively to nab accused involved in extortion activities in the state, a statement issued by Manipur Police read.

The police said that Kshetrimayum Blish, alias Lamyanba (20), of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai in Imphal West district, and Pebam Jet Singh (26), of Napet Palli Maning Leikai in Imphal East district—suspected to be members of UNLF-P—were arrested from Uripok Khoisnam Leikai in Imphal West, near the Central Dental Clinic, under the jurisdiction of the Imphal police station.

Five mobile handsets, an Aadhaar card, and a four-wheeler vehicle were seized from the duo’s possession, an officer said.

“They were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting various schools, government officials, and members of the general public in the Imphal area,” the statement read.

Also Read: Ten arrested for drug trafficking in Manipur: Police

In a separate operation, the security forces apprehended a suspected active member of the banned outfit RPF/PLA from a rented house at Sekmai Awang Leikai under the Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.

The police identified the suspect as Moirangthem Suraj Meetei, also known as Amujao (31), from Khabam Lamkhai in Imphal East district. The security forces recovered one mobile handset, a wallet with cash, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

All three individuals are currently in custody, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of their activities and affiliations, an officer said.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur: 3 suspected members of banned militant groups held in separate operations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On