Manipur: 3 suspected members of banned militant groups held in separate operations

Imphal: The Manipur police have arrested three men—allegedly active members of the proscribed militant groups United National Liberation Front–Pambei (UNLF-P) faction and Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA)—in separate operations in Imphal West on Friday. Five mobile handsets, an Aadhaar card, and a four-wheeler vehicle were seized from the duo’s possession, an officer said (ANI/ Representational image)

Based on an intelligence input, a combing operation was carried out extensively to nab accused involved in extortion activities in the state, a statement issued by Manipur Police read.

The police said that Kshetrimayum Blish, alias Lamyanba (20), of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai in Imphal West district, and Pebam Jet Singh (26), of Napet Palli Maning Leikai in Imphal East district—suspected to be members of UNLF-P—were arrested from Uripok Khoisnam Leikai in Imphal West, near the Central Dental Clinic, under the jurisdiction of the Imphal police station.

Five mobile handsets, an Aadhaar card, and a four-wheeler vehicle were seized from the duo’s possession, an officer said.

“They were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting various schools, government officials, and members of the general public in the Imphal area,” the statement read.

Also Read: Ten arrested for drug trafficking in Manipur: Police

In a separate operation, the security forces apprehended a suspected active member of the banned outfit RPF/PLA from a rented house at Sekmai Awang Leikai under the Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.

The police identified the suspect as Moirangthem Suraj Meetei, also known as Amujao (31), from Khabam Lamkhai in Imphal East district. The security forces recovered one mobile handset, a wallet with cash, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

All three individuals are currently in custody, and further investigation is underway to determine the extent of their activities and affiliations, an officer said.