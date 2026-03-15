Manipur: 6 militants among 9 held in anti-extortion operations; rocket, arms seized

Nine people, including six militants, were arrested in Manipur in separate incidents during intelligence-based combing and search operations aimed at curbing extortion and other criminal activities in the state, police said. Security forces arrest militants in Manipur during combing operations and recover a rocket, weapons and explosives in Churachandpur district. (HT Photo)

Police officers said four militants belonging to the banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba), or the KCP (Taibanganba) faction, were arrested on Friday from their respective residences. They were allegedly involved in collecting bribes from contract staff nurses at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal.

The arrested cadres were identified as Sinam Umakanta Singh (43) from Changangei Makha Leikai, RK Heramot Singh (45) from Lamboi Khongnangkhong Mayai Leikai, Khoisnam Roger (29) and Khoisnam Byron (23), both from Malom Tuliyaima Mamang Leikai.

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Police recovered a sum of ₹39 lakh along with six mobile phones and one pistol from their possession.

A statement issued by Manipur Police said that “arrested persons committed the crime at the behest of KCP (Taibangnganba), collecting money from the contract staff of JNIMS and transferring the same to the underground outfit.”

In two separate incidents, Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of the banned underground outfits Revolutionary People’s Front / People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) [PREPAK (Pro)] on Saturday.

Officers said that a woman cadre of RPF/PLA identified as Khangembam ningol Khumanthem ongbi Auna Devi (43) from Kumbi Ishing Chaibi Leikai in Bishnupur district was arrested from Sawombung Forest Gate in Imphal East district. Another cadre of PREPAK (Pro), identified as Thiyam Athoi Meitei alias Athouba (24) from Chanam Sandrok Mayai Leikai in Imphal East district, was also arrested from Wangkhei Andro parking in the same district.

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“The militants were arrested as a part of intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations, which are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state. Similar anti-insurgency operations will continue for the safety of the public,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Meanwhile, security forces on Saturday recovered a country-made, 7-foot-long improvised long-range rocket containing around 60 kg of explosives from Old Nabil, east of Thangjing Top under Henglep police station in Churachandpur district, during search and area-domination operations in fringe and vulnerable areas across Manipur.

Security forces also recovered one country-made single-barrel gun, seven 7.62 mm empty cases, four magazines, one mortar bomb and one improvised mortar from the same area.

Also, three individuals identified as Md Abdul Gafar alias Thoi (22) from Kiyamgei Takhok Makha, Md Boicha (23) from Lilong Leihaokhong and Kh Akip alias Aki (23) from Kiyamgei Takhok Makha were arrested from Lilong Bazar area of Thoubal district. A 9 mm pistol along with a magazine, seven live rounds, 494 grams of heroin powder and one four-wheeler (Hyundai Creta) were seized from their possession.