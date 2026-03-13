2 missing Kukis found dead; 21 abducted Nagas freed in Manipur

Two people who were reportedly abducted on Wednesday were found dead on Thursday, after 21 civilians who were allegedly captured in retaliation along the Ukhrul-Imphal route were safely released, chief minister Yumnam Khemchand informed the ongoing Manipur budget session. Congress MLA K Meghachandra sought clarification from Manipur home minister K Govindas regarding the government’s initiatives to prevent further escalation following reports of a heavy exchange of gunfire at Thawai village. (PTI/File)

He said the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The deceased were identified as Thengin Baite of Thawai Kuki village in Kamjong district and Thangboimang Khongsai of Shangkai in Ukhrul district. The CM made the statement on Thursday during the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal.

Raising the issue through a calling attention motion, Congress MLA K Meghachandra sought clarification from Manipur home minister K Govindas regarding the government’s initiatives to prevent further escalation following reports of a heavy exchange of gunfire at Thawai village and the abduction of civilians along the Imphal-Ukhrul road. Responding to the motion, Govindas informed the House that a gunfight reportedly took place between two armed groups from around 6.30 am to 9 am on Wednesday in the Mapithel hill range of Ukhrul district. The gunfight occurred after two Kuki villagers were allegedly abducted by unidentified armed groups.

During the exchange of fire, one civilian, Lalminthang Haokip, 40, sustained a minor bullet injury and was evacuated to a health centre in Kangpokpi district for treatment, the minister said. He further informed the House that in retaliation, 21 civilians belonging to the Tangkhul Naga community who were travelling along the Ukhrul-Imphal road were abducted by some members of the Kuki community at Shangkai village in Ukhrul district.

Govindas said CM Khemchand held a meeting with governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday evening to discuss the situation.

Following the meeting, the CM issued a statement calling for safe, immediate and unconditional release of the abducted civilians. With the intervention of the district administration and civil society organisations, the 21 civilians were safely released on Thursday, he said.