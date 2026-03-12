Two persons found dead in Ukhrul district; NIA to probe case, says Manipur CM

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday said the National Investigating Agency (NIA) will probe a case where two persons from the Kuki community were found dead in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. Manipur CM Singh told the state assembly that the state police have registered a case. (@YKhemchandSingh)

Manipur CM Singh told the state assembly that the state police have registered a case.

Two individuals who were reportedly abducted on Wednesday were found dead on Thursday, after 21 civilians who were allegedly captured in retaliation along the Ukhrul-Imphal route were safely released, CM Khemchand informed the Manipur budget session adding that the case will be handed over to the NIA.

Congress opposition MLA K Meghachandra had sought response from the state’s home minister K Govindas on the steps taken by the government to prevent further escalation.

In response, Govindas clarified that a gunfight reportedly occurred at around 6:30am to 9am on Wednesday at Mapithel hill range, Ukhrul district between two armed groups. The gunfight occurred after two Kuki villagers were allegedly abducted by some armed groups.

During the gunfight, one civilian Lalminthang Haokip, 40, sustained a minor bullet injury and was taken to a health centre in Kangpokpi district, he added.

Later in retaliation, 21 civilians belonging to Tangkhul Naga travelling along Ukhrul-Imphal road were abducted by a few people from the Kuki community at Shangkai village, Ukhrul district, Govindas informed the assembly.

The CM also met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday evening. Later, the CM issued a statement for the immediate unconditional release of the captivated civilians.

With efforts from district administration and civil bodies of both the warring communities, the 21 civilians were safely released on Thursday at around 3am, he added.

Meanwhile, two individuals who were earlier abducted were found dead at Mapithel hill range, Ukhrul district, on Thursday morning, officials confirmed.

The individuals were identified as Thengin Baite of Thawai Kuki village, Kamjong district and Thangboimang Khongsai of Shangkai Ukhrul district.

He said the incident of abduction and killing of two civilians will be handed over to NIA for further investigation.