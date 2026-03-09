Manipur girl faces assault near Saket district court in New Delhi

A girl from Northeast India, Manipur, was allegedly attacked on Sunday evening near the Saket District Court Complex, New Delhi. A girl, along with her friends taking a walk in a park when a group of men made inappropriate remarks towards them. The Delhi Police further informed that during the course of the investigation, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on the material available on record. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo for representation)

When one of the girls objected to the comments, the situation escalated, and she was reportedly assaulted by the group of men.

The injured girl was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she will recover soon and has suffered minor injuries.

The police have reached out to the victim, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier on February 25, the couple accused of racial abuse and criminal intimidation towards three women from Arunachal Pradesh in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar have been sent into a 14-day judicial custody.

The Delhi Police said that the alleged accused and her husband have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. An incident of minor grievance turned into a volatile confrontation.

According to the police, the investigation is now being conducted by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), and the probe is being closely supervised by senior officials.

The Delhi Police further informed that during the course of the investigation, relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on the material available on record.

Earlier, police filed an FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).