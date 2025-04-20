Manipur: 7 cadres of proscribed outfit arrested; arms, ammunition seized

IMPHAL: A combined team of Manipur police and central forces arrested seven underground cadres, including a juvenile, of a proscribed outfit, in Thoubal district, in a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted around 2.20 am on Sunday. Police said a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted in Thoubal district around 2.20 am on Sunday. (Representational image)

Police said that the arrested individuals were allegedly affiliated with the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group (KCP-PWG). They have been identified as Waikhom Tinku (28); Md. Riwas alias Pat of Porompat, Imphal East; a 15-year-old juvenile; Angom Bobi alias Wataba (33) of Nongada; Ningthoujam Chaoba Singh alias Hingchaba (38) of Thongju; Laishangthem Tomba alias Thabal of Thoubal Laishangthem; and Md. Sirajuddin alias Kham (45) of Phoidel Moirangpali.

According to officials, the arrests were made during a search operation at the Youth Development Club (YDC), located near the Sub-Deputy Collector (SDC) office in Heirok Part-III, Thoubal district.

A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, including one INSAS LMG with a magazine, two INSAS rifles (with only one magazine), one carbine with three magazines, and one MA3 MK-11 rifle with a magazine. Also recovered were one SLR rifle magazine, 76 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS live ammunition, 69 rounds of 9 mm live ammunition, three SLR rounds, and 13 rounds of .303 bolt-action live ammunition.

In addition, security personnel seized three radio handsets with two chargers, a two-wheeler scooter, a white Chevrolet Beat (registration number MN01S-6442), 38 KCP (PWG) badges, and four Manipur People’s Army (MPA) badges, which are associated with the armed wing of the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

Police in a statement said “Tension flared in the area following the arrests, as local residents attempted to block the movement of security forces’ vehicles. Authorities responded by deploying crowd-control measures, including tear gas shells and mock bombs, to disperse the gathering. The situation was brought under control shortly thereafter.”

No civilian injuries were reported, officials said.

A further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the group’s network and operations, police said.