Manipur: 7 cadres of proscribed outfit arrested; arms, ammunition seized
Police said that the arrested individuals were allegedly affiliated with the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group (KCP-PWG)
IMPHAL: A combined team of Manipur police and central forces arrested seven underground cadres, including a juvenile, of a proscribed outfit, in Thoubal district, in a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted around 2.20 am on Sunday.
Police said that the arrested individuals were allegedly affiliated with the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group (KCP-PWG). They have been identified as Waikhom Tinku (28); Md. Riwas alias Pat of Porompat, Imphal East; a 15-year-old juvenile; Angom Bobi alias Wataba (33) of Nongada; Ningthoujam Chaoba Singh alias Hingchaba (38) of Thongju; Laishangthem Tomba alias Thabal of Thoubal Laishangthem; and Md. Sirajuddin alias Kham (45) of Phoidel Moirangpali.
According to officials, the arrests were made during a search operation at the Youth Development Club (YDC), located near the Sub-Deputy Collector (SDC) office in Heirok Part-III, Thoubal district.
A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, including one INSAS LMG with a magazine, two INSAS rifles (with only one magazine), one carbine with three magazines, and one MA3 MK-11 rifle with a magazine. Also recovered were one SLR rifle magazine, 76 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS live ammunition, 69 rounds of 9 mm live ammunition, three SLR rounds, and 13 rounds of .303 bolt-action live ammunition.
In addition, security personnel seized three radio handsets with two chargers, a two-wheeler scooter, a white Chevrolet Beat (registration number MN01S-6442), 38 KCP (PWG) badges, and four Manipur People’s Army (MPA) badges, which are associated with the armed wing of the banned outfit United National Liberation Front (UNLF).
Police in a statement said “Tension flared in the area following the arrests, as local residents attempted to block the movement of security forces’ vehicles. Authorities responded by deploying crowd-control measures, including tear gas shells and mock bombs, to disperse the gathering. The situation was brought under control shortly thereafter.”
No civilian injuries were reported, officials said.
A further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the group’s network and operations, police said.