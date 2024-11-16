Manipur: Assam Rifles personnel injured in crossfire near Indo-Myanmar border

An Assam Rifles personnel sustained a bullet injury during a crossfire with armed militants near the Indo-Myanmar border on Friday. The militant group involved in the crossfire is yet to be identified. (Representational image)

The incident occurred around 9am between the international border pillars 85 and 86 near Kongkhanthana, Yaingoupokpi, in Kamjong district, said people familiar with the matter.

The injured soldier, identified as 45-year-old Bhoj Ram, son of Dinesh Bir Singh from Chhattisgarh, is a member of the 3rd Assam Rifles. He was rushed to Shija Hospital in Imphal on Friday.

Hospital authorities said that the bullet entered through his neck and exited from the back. He is currently in critical condition and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

