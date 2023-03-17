Manipur: Cabinet fixes date for ULB, PRI polls

The Manipur cabinet in the meeting chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday decided to hold the elections to 26 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on June 5 while the date for the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) polls has been set for June 26. Manipur cabinet chaired a meeting late Thursday (File Photo)

For the ULBs, a re-poll, if any, would be held on June 7. Votes would be counted on June 9 while June 15 has been fixed as the date of completion of the election process.

May 9 has been fixed as the late date for filing nominations, scrutiny would be done on May 10. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 12.

Also Read: MVA gears up for polls, plans 7 joint rallies in next 2 months

The draft/preliminary electoral roll for the ULBs would be published on March 31 while April 3 has been fixed as the last date for filing claims and objections. The date of publication of the final electoral roll is April 20.

For the PRIs, the date of polling is fixed for June 26 and the date of re-poll, if any, is June 28.

The date of publication of the draft/preliminary electoral roll is April 4 while the last date for filing claims and objections is April 13.

The date of publication of the final electoral roll is April 27 whereas the date of public notice of election is May 15 .

The last date for filing nominations is May 22 while scrutiny would be done on May 23. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 26.

The votes would be counted on June 30 while July 7 has been fixed to complete the election process.

In another agenda, the state cabinet has approved the construction of the Imphal ring road and traffic junctions in Imphal city.

Also Read: Manipur: HSLC exam begins, CM wishes Class 10 students

The cabinet also approved Integrated Sewerage System for Imphal City Phase-II and will seek approval from the centre for the project.

The cabinet agreed on renaming Loktak Lake Eco-Tourism Project as Sustainable Loktak Lake Restoration and Livelihood Improvement Project.

In the meeting, the cabinet decided to hire 2,000 trainers for Information Technologies (IT) training of the youth/students in the state. The cabinet further decided to appoint 41 staff for the Transport Department.