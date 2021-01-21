Manipur celebrates 50th statehood day with a parade

Manipur celebrated its 50th statehood day by holding a parade at the 1st Manipur Rifles ground in Imphal on Thursday.

Chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, deputy chief minister Y Joykumar, other ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, the DGP and other top civil and police officials attended the parade.

The chief minister inspected the parade and received the salute from eight contingents, including the 5th Battalion Manipur Rifles, 8th Indian Reserve Battalion,Combined Civil Police (male) Imphal East and Imphal West,9th Indian Reserve Mahila Battalion,Home Guard (male),Combined Village Defence Force Imphal East and Imphal West, Traffic Police and CID-Technical and Bomb Squad Contingent.

Also Read: First sewage treatment plant in northeast India starts functioning in Manipur

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Singh said that Manipur had been positioned in the top three among the northeast and the hilly states in India Innovative Index 2020, released by Niti Aayog on January 20.

Giving credit for the achievement to everyone who had contributed to the development of the state, he stated that the recognition given by Niti Aayog had proved that the state is moving towards upward growth trend with new ideas, development at grassroots level and considerable improvement in law and order.

He also observed that Manipur would be one of the best states in the country if everyone, regardless of their position, worked with sincerity and transparency and stood together against the evil of corruption.

Singh also presented a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the sister of (late) Major Laishram Jyotin as part of the Major Jyotin Bravery Award.

Major Laishram Jyotin, a doctor with the Indian Army from Manipur, who died in fighting a suicide bomber in Kabul on February 26, 2010. He was also conferred the country’s highest peacetime gallantry medal, Ashok Chakra, posthumously in 2011.

Earlier in the day, the President of India and Prime Minister had separately greeted the people of Manipur on the occasion of statehood day.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wrote, “Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur’s contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress.”