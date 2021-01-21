First sewage treatment plant in northeast India starts functioning in Manipur
For the first time in northeast India, Manipur government has started to implement a sewage treatment plant under the banner of Imphal Sewerage Project phase 1 in Imphal to control pollution.
“So far we’ve provided sewerage pipeline connection to 12,000 households and other establishments in nine out of targeted 11 municipal wards,” said executive engineer Arambam Ibohal of public health engineering department (drainage and sewerage division), the implementing agency in the state. “The remaining households will be completed within March 2021.”
The primary objective of implementing the sewage treatment plant in Imphal is to control pollution in Nambul River which flows into Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeast India, Ibohal said.
With a project cost of ₹345 crore, Imphal Sewerage Project phase 1 has a generating capacity of 27 million litres per day and is designed to cover core areas of Imphal through its primary and secondary lines. It was officially commissioned in June last year after conducting a trial run for one-and-a-half years.
“In this project, we are targeting to reutilise the sewerage water collected from the households and other establishments after its proper treatment at the plant site at Lamphelpat for different purposes so that only the rain water runs in our drains,” Ibohal said. “So we’re requesting the public to use the facility judiciously.”
The department is also planning to begin phase 2 with a generating capacity of 49 million litres per day. This project is to be completed within three years. The cost of the project is ₹1,471 crore. “We’ve already prepared the detailed project report in this regard,” he said.
