Manipur Child Rights Commission expresses concern over rise in suicide cases

IMPHAL:The Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) expressed its deep concern over the increasing incidence of suicides among children and adolescents in the state with three suicide cases reported in the last two months in Bishnupur district alone. Three child suicide cases were reported in the last two months in Manipur’s Bishnupur district alone. (Representational image)

A 13-year-old IDP boy was found dead at a school boarding facility at Saiton village in July this year, followed by another suspected suicide case of a 15-year-old boy at Moirang Khoiru Makha Leikai on August 6. Another suspected suicide case of a Class 9 girl student linked to cyberbullying was also reported at Thamnapokpi on August 23, according to the statement of MCPCR.

In view of the development, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights recommends strengthening the capacity to prevent cyber exploitation and bullying, integration of cyber safety and life skills education in schools.

It also recommended the authority to provide evidence-based psychological support, expediting the state child policy notification process without further delay and further addressing the root cause of distress and adopt holistic preventive measures through stakeholders.

The Commission considers that without a comprehensive state policy for children supported by a well-structured state plan of action, many child rights issues will remain unaddressed,the MCPCR said.

It is particularly concerning that the draft Manipur policy for children first circulated for public opinion in 2020 and revised in March 2025, remains pending government notification.

“The absence of a statutory policy leaves children – especially Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), marginalized groups and those affected by Covid 19, ethnic conflict and economic hardship– highly vulnerable to serious mental health risks,” said MCPCR chairperson Pradipkumar in a statement to media on Tuesday. “The recent serial suicide underscores a disturbing trend requiring urgent coordinated action.”

Stating that the displacement and unrest atmosphere had affected the mental health of the children in different ways, Pradipkumar when contacted said, “This is really alarming.”

MCPCR also called on the state government to notify the state child policy without further delay since protecting children’s lives, mental health and rights is both a statutory duty and moral imperative.

According to officials familiar with the matter, out of over 50,000 individuals displaced due to the Manipur conflict, which started between two communities from May 3, 2023, more than 20,000 are children.