Manipur: Flood situation worsens, state government issues advisory

Floods in Manipur worsened on Monday after major rivers breached their banks and overflowed in several places, inundating villages and agricultural land across the valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal. The extent of damage is yet to be officially assessed. A submerged road in Imphal East district. (HT Photo)

Iril, a major river at Kshetri Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, has flooded many houses and fields under Kshetrigao assembly constituency in Imphal East district while overflowing of Thoubal river at Haokha, Leishangthem, Khekman and Keibung, etc., has affected many villages and agricultural land in Thoubal district.

On Sunday, many habitations at Salungpham, SangaiyumphamYairipok and Wangjing were submerged after the Nongdambi river overflowed in Thoubal.

Similarly, more than a thousand families in Santi Khongbal, Seijang, Sabungkhok Khunou, Nongada and Tellou-Chana, besides Yourabung, were affected after a tributary of the Iril river overflowed and caused waterlogging, residents said.

Many families are taking shelter at the newly set up relief camps at Yourabung, Seijang and Nongada in Imphal East district, the police said.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Manipur for the next two days, and district authorities have issued a public advisory “to exercise extreme caution and stay alert for all possible breaches of the river banks and overflow of water to surrounding areas”.

People have been advised “to avoid driving or walking through flowing water, as it can be risky” and not try to swim or cross a flooded river or stream or any flowing water body.

Manipur is still recovering from the devastating floods in June this year, which affected 1,65,943 people and damaged 35,429 houses across 708 localities, besides claiming four lives.