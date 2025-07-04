Manipur government transfers 27 senior bureaucrats

The Governor of Manipur has approved the transfer and posting of 27 senior bureaucrats, including officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Manipur Civil Service (MCS), and Manipur Finance Service (MFS), with immediate effect and until further orders, officials confirmed on Friday. This is the fourth major reshuffle since President’s Rule was imposed in the state since February. (Representative file photo)

The decision affects key portfolios across several state government departments, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Division).

Of the 27 officers, nine are from IAS, one from Indian Revenue Service (IRS), 15 from MCS, and two from MFS.

Among the notable changes, Rajkumar Dinesh Singh, IAS, who was serving as Principal Secretary (AR/MAHUD) and Commissioner (DE), has been given additional responsibilities as Principal Secretary (AR/MAHUD, Higher and Technical Education, SCERT, and Adult Education), while continuing as Commissioner (DE). H Gyan Prakash, IAS, earlier posted as Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Higher and Technical Education, SCERT, and Adult Education), has been transferred as Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Arts and Culture).

Ningthoujam Geoffrey, IAS, who served as Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Social Welfare, CADA, WR) and CEO of MIDA, will now handle only the Water Resources Department while continuing as CEO of MIDA. N. Kheda Varta, IRS, who held the post of Secretary (Land Resources and CAF&PD), will now serve solely as Secretary (CAF&PD).

Among the MCS officers, Aribam Amarjit Sharma, Joint Secretary (Finance) and Secretary of the State Election Commission, has been posted as ADC of Thoubal and Project Director, DRDA Thoubal. Songeireng Khupboi Aimol, Deputy Commissioner (DE) and Deputy Registrar of the Manipur Lok Ayukta, has been transferred as Joint Secretary (Finance and Planning).

Yumnam Nelson, currently serving as Joint Secretary (Finance and Land Resources), has been given additional charge as Secretary, State Election Commission. Lokeshor Brahmacharimayum, formerly ADC of Thoubal and PD/DRDA Thoubal, has been posted as Joint Secretary (Revenue), among others.

Officials stated that the reshuffle is intended to enhance administrative efficiency and improve service delivery across government departments.

This is the fourth major reshuffle since President’s Rule was imposed in the state and the Manipur Assembly was placed under suspended animation on February 13 this year. The previous three reshuffles took place twice in February and once in May, targeting key positions in administration and police services.