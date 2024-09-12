Manipur govt lifts ban on broadband internet connection in 5 districts: Official

The Manipur government on Thursday lifted the suspension of internet via broadband connections in five ditricts namely Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnpur, Thoubal and Kakching district, officials said. The mobile internet data however remains suspended. (PTI photo)

The suspension of mobile internet data however remains in place.

“The state government decided to keep suspension of mobile internet data as there are still apprehensions of having spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities for which the control mechanism is still poor, an order released by commissioner (home) N Ashok Kumar.

The decision was taken after the Manipur government reviewed the temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATS, Broadbands and VPN services in these five districts as the internet ban affected people across professions.

The Manipur government on Tuesday banned internet for five days as “there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law-and-order situation” in the strife-torn state.

An order issued by the Home department on Tuesday said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur for five days with effect from 3:00 pm of September 10 till 3:00 pm of September 15 subject to confirmation by the competent authority within 24 hours except for those cases whereby state Government has exempted and allowed for whitelisting.”