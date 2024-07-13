Manipur: Kuki body writes to Amit Shah to expedite creation of Union territory

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), a prominent Kuki organisation in Manipur, on Saturday wrote an open letter to Union home minister Amit Shah urging the Centre to expedite creating a Union territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo community under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution. The Kuki body alleged that the sate police and central security forces have become mere spectators as these militants travel freely in vehicles, brandishing guns. (Representational image)

It condemned the arrest of two village volunteers, including one juvenile, from Phaitol village in Manipur’s Jiribam district, and the alleged beating of seven Kuki women by central security forces.

“Three village volunteers were arrested after an arson attack on the house of L. Hengjol village’s chief, and five Kuki women beaten up by security forces had to be rushed to Noney Hospital for treatment. Additionally, security forces set fire to the home of the general secretary of Kuki Inpi (Jiribam, Noney, and Tamenglong),” it said.

Following the two incidents, Manipur police said in its statement that the two individuals from Phaitol village were apprehended during a combined search operation following an attack on Manipur police and Manipur Fire Service while trying to extinguish a fire in the village. Regarding the three individuals arrested in L. Hengjol village, police said they belonged to a militant outfit and were handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Kuki body in its open letter alleged that the majority community is controlling the state’s resources and is continuing its ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kuki-Zos. “The NIA is also arresting people on terror charges for simply trying to protect their community. The NIA should not be used as a tool for suppression. Genuine cases can be taken up after a political solution is in place,” it added.

“The recent instances of security forces arresting tribal volunteers and confiscating their weapons are not only blatantly unfair but also increase the vulnerability of Kuki-Zo villages along the foothills. While combing operations are in full swing in Kuki-Zo areas, Meitei militias with automatic weapons are freely operating in the state capital and surrounding valley,” it said.

The ITLF said, “State police and central security forces have become mere spectators as these militants travel freely in vehicles, brandishing guns and openly calling for the genocide of the Kuki-Zo tribes.” It said no sincere efforts have been made to retrieve the stolen arms and ammunition looted from the state’s armouries, and the commander-in-chief of Arambai Tengol, Korounganba Khuman, has not been arrested.

“We will not cooperate with the security forces if they continue to act in a biased manner. Action cannot be one-sided,” it added.

On March 13, the NIA arrested three members of the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from Imphal West district, including a self-styled army chief of the proscribed outfit, Thokchom Thoiba alias Shidabamapu, lieutenant colonel of the same outfit, Laimayum Ingba, who is also head of the intelligence department of UNLF(P), and another cadre.

On Wednesday, the Manipur Police arrested two individuals belonging to Arambai Tengol, along with one INSAS rifle and a magazine loaded with 16 live rounds; one .38 pistol and a magazine loaded with 3 live rounds from Nambul Mapal, Paona Bazar, Imphal, Manipur.

The ITLF further demanded the introduction of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) immediately in Imphal Valley and other valley areas if the central government is sincere about disarming everyone in the interest of peace and retrieving all stolen weapons.

“To address the bogey of ‘illegal immigration,’ the government should document all the people who have fled to Manipur due to the crisis in Myanmar, issue ID cards, and house the refugees in designated camps. We are tired of being repeatedly referred to as ‘illegal’ in our own land to justify the agenda of a majoritarian government and the actions of militant Meitei groups.”

The ITLF acknowledged that some Kuki-Zo people may have engaged in poppy cultivation; however, this does not mean the whole community is involved in or supports the practice. It said ITLF consistently backed the government’s effort to combat the state’s drug problem.

“Instead of labelling the Kuki-Zo people as ‘narco-terrorists,’ it should be noted that other tribes in Manipur are also engaged in poppy farming. ITLF leaders and other tribal CSOs (civil society organisations) are not aware of the peace talks mentioned by chief minister N. Biren Singh. The CM should stop spreading rumours to gain public support. If some people have taken part in any meeting, they are doing so in their personal capacity,” it added.

The open letter further said, “There are reports that a military camp is being constructed along the Churachandpur-Bishnupur (Torbung Bangla) border. We request authorities to relocate the camp somewhere in the middle of Bishnupur and away from Churachandpur so that no unnecessary tension is created. Military operations will not bring peace to Manipur.”

“The nature of the conflict—the death, destruction, and radicalisation of the Meitei community—means that the Kuki-Zo community will not be able to live a safe and dignified life in Manipur, even if some semblance of peace is enforced by the military,” it added.