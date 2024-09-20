Manipur minister’s assistant kidnapped; shots fired at house ex-chief secretary

A personal assistant of Manipur minister L. Susindro was kidnapped by unknown miscreants from near his residence in Imphal East district around 8.30am on Friday, police said. Police said around five empty cases, suspected to be 9mm ammunition, were recovered during a spot investigation. (Representational image)

The personal assistant, identified as Sarangthem Somarendro, 43, was kidnapped while he was leaving for his official duties. The reason behind the kidnap and the individuals responsible for it are still unknown, police said.

Earlier, at around 8,30pm on Thursday, unknown armed miscreants fired several rounds at the residence of former chief secretary Oinam Nabakishore, in Bishnupur district.

No casualties were reported during the incident, but some property at the house was damaged.

During a spot investigation by the district police, around five empty cases, suspected to be 9mm ammunition, were recovered.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far. A case has been registered at the Bishnupur police station and investigations have started, police said.