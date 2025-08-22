Manipur Naga bodies to meet central govt representatives for talks on FMR

Members of Manipur’s Naga apex body United Naga Council (UNC) are scheduled to meet with representatives of the central government on August 26 in New Delhi to discuss the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border fencing in Naga areas of Manipur. Manipur shares a 398-km border with Myanmar. (ANI file photo)

The delegation, led by UNC President Ng. Lorho will include members from the UNC working committee, the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), and the Naga Women’s Union (NWU).

The talks will address growing concerns over the impact of border fencing on traditional Naga territories and the implications of scrapping the FMR, which has long facilitated cross-border movement for Naga communities.

Samson Remei, Convenor of the UNC Working Committee; Vareiyo Shatsang, general secretary of UNC, Th. Angteshang Maring (ANSAM President) and Ch. Priscilla Thiumai (NWU President), will be part of the delegation.

During a recent meeting with a delegation of UNC and governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla held on August 16, the governor assured the delegation that discussions with the Centre would be facilitated shortly.

Earlier, on August 11, the United Naga Council (UNC) cautioned in a statement that the government’s “indifferent attitude” required “stringent action” and said it would announce its mode of agitation within 15 days if grievances were not resolved.

Manipur shares a 398-km border with Myanmar. Out of this, fencing has been completed on a 9-km stretch near Moreh, while another 21km is under construction along with roadwork.

The FMR, which earlier allowed free movement up to 40km on both sides of the border, was reduced to 16km in 2004 and remains at that level.