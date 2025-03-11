Manipur: Over 300 vehicles stranded in Senapati due to indefinite shutdown

IMPHAL: Over 300 vehicles have been stranded in Senapati district, Manipur, due to an indefinite shutdown imposed by Kuki organisations since midnight on March 8, police The drivers of the vehicles stranded in Manipur said that they are facing difficulties in accessing bathroom facilities.

The shutdown was called by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) to protest the alleged crackdown by security forces on demonstrators opposing the Centre’s “free movement” directive in the state

A total of 304 loaded trucks, 13 loaded oil tankers, 4 buses, 3 mini-buses (wingers) and 4 pickup trucks (DI) were stranded between Hengbung and Tumuyon Khullen along the Imphal-Mao sector of National Highway 2 till 5pm on Monday, according Senapati District Police.

Barring a few, most of these vehicles have been stranded since March 8 when violence erupted, police said.

The stranded drivers said that they are facing difficulties in accessing bathroom facilities. They appealed to the authorities concerned to allow them to ferry their trucks at the earliest, as some of them are loaded with essential commodities like onion, pulses, rice, potatoes, etc., which will perish if further delayed.

On Sunday, the Senapati District Truck Owners’ Association, Senapati District Truck Drivers’ Union, Manipur Drivers’ Association together with Senapati police, assisted by personnel of Tumuyon Khullen police outpost distributed water to the stranded drivers and their assistants, whose vehicles are stranded in the hill district.

The KZC has been demanding revocation of the directive on “free movement” initiative and judicial inquiry into the March 8 incident in Kangpokpi district in which one dead and 43 others including 27 security personnel were injured.

Due to the shutdown, which was backed by Kuki Students’ Organisation and Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, normal life was badly affected for the second day on Monday, particularly in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.