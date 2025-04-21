Menu Explore
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
Manipur police rescue 4 people from illegal confinement, arrest 3 women

ByThomas Ngangom
Apr 21, 2025 01:46 PM IST

The operation was carried out at Langol Laimanai in Imphal West district. The four victims were rescued from a house in the area, the police confirmed.

The Manipur Police on Sunday rescued four people from alleged wrongful confinement and arrested three women who claimed to be members of the Armour of Manipur (AMO), a women’s outfit based in Imphal.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The arrested women have been identified as Thangjam Basanti Leima (50) of Thongjao Mayai Leikai, Waikhom Geeta Devi (36) of Changangei, and Kangabam Sundari Devi (57) of Changangei Uchekon.

According to officials, the accused, led by Basanti, confessed during interrogation that they had demanded 5 lakh from the victims in an elopement-related matter.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the Manipur Police recovered 13 vehicles during a special drive to recover stolen and snatched vehicles from anti-social elements.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Manipur police rescue 4 people from illegal confinement, arrest 3 women
Monday, April 21, 2025
