Manipur rains: NH 202 blocked, schools to remain closed for another day

IMPHAL : Incessant rainfall in Manipur for the last few days causing multiple landslides has cut off Imphal-Ukhrul National Highway 202 while the government on Tuesday announced an extension of holidays for educational institutions for another day. Children wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rain showers in Imphal East, in Manipur on Monday. (AFP)

According to the meteorological centre, Imphal, the highest rainfall was recorded at Sainik School, Pangei, Imphal East (102.5 mm) while Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Churachandpur and Imphal experienced moderate rainfall.

The Manipur water resource department in its daily report mentioned that the water level of most of the major rivers are flowing above flood level while the water level of Thoubal river is still above high flood level.

Officials confirmed that Thoubal river has been overflooded in multiple areas, while multiple breaches of Imphal river in Imphal East district.

The flood has affected many government and private institutions in Imphal east, including the dputy commissioner’s office complex, Porompat police station and district revenue office among others.

Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS) hospital in Porompat Imphal East, one of the main government health institutions. has also started inundating with the flood water.

Medical superintendent of the JNIMS in a circular issued on Tuesday said, “Due to sudden increase of water level in and around JNIMS complex, all the patients admitted in different wards of JNIMS should be evacuated with immediate effect, no new admission shall be done till further notice”.

Due to prevailing weather conditions in the state resulting in incidences of floods and landslides across districts, closure of educational institutions has been extended for another day (September 17). Similar government notification of closure of higher educational institutions till September 17 has also been issued.

Meanwhile, the 70 year-old, who was swept away with the strong current of Iril river at Imphal East district on Monday, is still untraceable. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local volunteers with the assistance of other security forces are continuing the search operation, officials said.