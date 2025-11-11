Manipur: SDO/BDO office in Churachandpur set ablaze, IDP documents destroyed

IMPHAL: A group of unidentified persons on Monday evening set on fire the local office of the sub-divisional officer/block development officer in Churachandpur district’s Tuibong, police said. Apolice officer stated that witnesses who arrived at the office after seeing the fire saw two unidentified individuals running from the scene (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place at 9pm.

Police said documents related to internally displaced persons (IDPs) were believed to have been destroyed in the fire at the office in Kholmun village, Tuibong, Churachandpur district.

The local police have registered a case in connection with the fire, which was extinguished by personnel of the Manipur Fire Service.

A police officer stated that witnesses who arrived at the office after seeing the fire saw two unidentified individuals running from the scene.

Officials said there have been several incidents where government field offices have been set ablaze by unidentified persons after violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, that has killed over 260 people and displaced more than 60,000.

The state government had earlier targeted completing the rehabilitation of displaced persons by the end of December.