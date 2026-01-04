Manipur: Security forces arrest 4 militants, seize arms, explosives, rockets

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur arrested four members of two different banned underground outfits and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives — including three improvised rockets weighing around 180 kg — from multiple locations, a police statement issued on Sunday said. Police said the recoveries were made during intelligence-based and joint search operations across districts in Manipur.

Three cadres of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA) and one member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba) [KCP-Taibangnganba] faction were arrested in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, security forces recovered arms, ammunition and explosives, including two 36-hand grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, 37 live rounds of ammunition, and two improvised explosive devices from Yairipok Top Ningthounai Lai Ching in Imphal East.

On Saturday, security forces recovered one locally fabricated rocket weighing around 100 kg, one sniper rifle with a telescopic daylight scope, and one IED weighing around 3 kg. The official statement confirmed that the recovery was made from Lanchingmanbi Chingphei village under Henglep police station in Churachandpur district.

On the same day, security forces also recovered one 51 high-explosive mortar bomb, two 36-hand grenades, 91 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres, and two .32-bore pistols with magazines from Kangching Tellou under Lamlai police station in Imphal East.

On Friday, security forces also recovered two medium-sized rockets weighing 40 kg each, along with three country-made rifles, from Sejang village under Henglep police station in Churachandpur district.

“The rocket, suspected to be locally fabricated and stored for possible militant use, was found along with a cache of other arms and explosives,” a senior police officer told HT.

Another senior police officer told HT, “Repeated recoveries of heavy explosives and rockets in Henglep indicate attempts by insurgent elements to regroup and reinforce their firepower. Such recoveries point to ongoing efforts by militant groups to procure and stockpile weapons in interior hill areas.”

The police statement issued on Sunday said that two cadres of RPF/PLA — Mahesh Sarangthem (19) from Thoubal district and Laishram Kullabi Meitei (35), alias Ronel, from Imphal West — were arrested from their respective residences.

KCP-Taibangnganba member Tensubam Bangkim Singh, alias Chakthekpa alias Mangang Punshiba (25), of Bishnupur district was arrested from Imphal East.

Security forces on Saturday also arrested an active RPF/PLA cadre, Laishram Jiban Singh (45) of Thoubal district.