Manipur: Tripartite talks on creation of new district to be held on November 13

IMPHAL: The tripartite talks between the United Naga Council (UNC), Government of Manipur and Government of India, which resumed after a gap of about five years in Delhi last month, is scheduled to be held again on November 13 at Senapati district headquarters, 60km north of the state’s Capital, Imphal, people familiar with the matter said. The last tripartite talk was held in Delhi on October 11. (Representational image)

The tripartite talk held in Delhi on October 11 had discussed the UNC’s demand to roll back the creation of seven new districts by the Government of Manipur on December 8, 2016.

The Delhi meeting was attended by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)’s advisor (North East) AK Mishra, Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi and commissioner-cum-secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar, and seven representatives of the UNC.

The tripartite talk started in 2017, and 11 rounds of talks have been held so far. But no progress has been made so far.

It may be worth mentioning here that the UNC, an apex body of the Nagas in Manipur “temporarily suspended” its proposed 48 hours total Bandh in Naga areas of the state effective from the midnight of October 3, 2024 after the resumption of the tripartite talk in October.

On September 11 this year, UNC had submitted an ultimatum to Union home minister Amit Shah, demanding to roll back the Manipur government’s decision of creating seven new districts in the state, namely Jiribam, Kamjong, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Noney, Pherzawl and Kangpokpi.

Earlier, the number of districts in the state was nine- four in the valley, namely Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal and Bishnupur and five in the hills, namely Chandel, Churachandpur, Senapati, Tamenglong and Ukhrul.