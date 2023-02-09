Home / Cities / Others / Manipur’s N Biren Singh announces 5 lakh reward to stop forest fires

Manipur’s N Biren Singh announces 5 lakh reward to stop forest fires

others
Published on Feb 09, 2023 06:27 PM IST

Officials said picnicking, trekking, camping, expedition and gathering inside the state’s reserved forest was already prohibited following incidences of forest fire.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said a fire was reported in Manipur’s Nongmaiching hills (Facebook/NongthombamBirensingh)
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said a fire was reported in Manipur’s Nongmaiching hills (Facebook/NongthombamBirensingh)
BySobhapati Samom

IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday announced a 5 lakh reward for the identity of people responsible for fires in the state’s forests.

“The government will give a reward of 5 lakh to any person who provides exact information about people who cause wildfire in any part of Manipur,” Biren Singh said in a brief post on Facebook in Manipuri.

“Public is requested not to cause any wildfire in the hills. Today there was a wildfire in Nongmaiching hills. Please don’t do it,” he said, attaching some photographs of a forest fire

Officials said picnicking, trekking, camping, expedition and gathering inside the state’s reserved forest was already prohibited following incidences of forest fire.

The Divisional Forest Officers of Central Forest Division and Kangpokpi Forest Division have also issued separate orders on January 23 and 26, respectively this year, banning activities inside the reserve forest.

At a day-long consultation workshop on forest fire management on January 20, forest officials and experts also discussed framing a a policy to regulate the jhum slash and burn method of cultivation in Manipur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out