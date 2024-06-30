 Manoj Ahuja to take charge as Odisha chief secretary tomorrow - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
Manoj Ahuja to take charge as Odisha chief secretary tomorrow

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 30, 2024 01:47 PM IST

Manoj Ahuja, a 1990-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre would succeed Pradeep Kumar Jena, whose term following six-month extension, ends on June 30

Union agriculture and farmers welfare secretary Manoj Ahuja has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Odisha. He would take over from July 1.

Manoj Ahuja. (Image posted on X by AgriGoI)
Manoj Ahuja. (Image posted on X by AgriGoI)

Ahuja, a 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Odisha cadre would succeed Pradeep Kumar Jena, whose term following six-month extension, ends on June 30. He would be the first chief secretary of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha led by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Ahuja will hold additional charge of secretary, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, an official notification said.

The appointment came three days after the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet approved his repatriation to his parent cadre on the request of the state government. Though he is due for superannuation in December 2024, people familiar with the matter said the state and central governments may give him an extension as was in the case of his predecessors Suresh Mohapatra and P K Jena.

During his central deputation Ahuja also held portfolios like joint director (Personnel Training/Personnel & General Administration) and chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). In Odisha, he was secretary of Steel & Mines, and Sports & Youth Services.

Ahuja holds a BE (Mech) degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, MBA from Punjab University, Chandigarh, and Masters in Public Administration (International Development) from Harvard University, USA.

