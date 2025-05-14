UP: Man’s body chopped in 6 pieces; wife, paramour held

In a chilling reminder to the Saurabh murder case reported from Meerut in which his wife Muskan and her friend Sahil were arrested, the Ballia police, on Tuesday, nabbed a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing the former’s husband. Police have arrested the hitman and the teen.(Representational)

The accused had chopped the body into six parts, packed the torso and body parts in different poly bags and then threw it at different places to hide the identity. Two accomplices of the paramour, who is a truck driver, were also arrested for the brutal murder.

The police have recovered the body parts while search for the head is on, which the accused threw in the Ghaghara river.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Devendra Ram (62), a resident of Haripur in Khejuri area of Ballia.

The four accused have been identified as the wife of the deceased Maya, her alleged lover Anil Yadav and his two aides Satish Yadav and Mithilesh Patel. During interrogation the woman confessed to the crime and told the police that she first gave intoxicants to her husband to make him unconscious and then chopped his body with the help of her accomplices.

The accused woman was having an affair with Anil Yadav. Considering Devendra as a hindrance, they decided to eliminate him and brutally murdered him in a house located in Bahadurpur under Kotwali police station area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

They chopped the body and threw it in the Diara under Sikandarpur police station area.

The officer said that the accused woman had lodged a complaint regarding her husband gone missing on Saturday (May 10) following which the police started investigation.

Later the cops spotted the body parts in a polythene bag in a garden in Sikandarpur police station area of Ballia on Saturday. The torso was found in a well adjacent to the garden on Monday. Investigation revealed that all these body parts belonged to retired soldier Devendra. The officer said that a case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) and 238 of BNS, and four accused, including the woman, have been arrested. Confirming it, superintendent of police, Ballia, Omvir Singh said that human body parts were found lying at a locality under Sikandarpur police station area on May 10. On the same evening, a woman had filed a complaint informing that her husband had gone to Buxar railway station to bring their daughter home and went missing. However, the location of the victim’s mobile phone revealed that it was somewhere in his house. It deepened the suspicion and further investigation revealed it to be a matter of love affair.

The SP said, “A woman and three others were arrested for the murder. During interrogation, they have confessed to the crime.” Two weapons used in the murder, a Bolero, a pistol, one live and one empty cartridge and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, said the SP.

The accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to the jail. Further investigation is on.