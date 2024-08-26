Man’s body, eaten by dogs, found from govt hospital at Bettiah

The body of a middle-aged man, alleged to have been eaten by a pack of dogs, was found abandoned on the premises of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday, police said. Stray dogs have become a menace in Bihar. (HT FILE)

GMCH superintendent Sudha Bharti said the mutilated body was found in the backyard of Block-C on Monday morning. “Parts of the body were eaten by animals, possibly dogs, and the police were immediately informed,” she added.

“We have no idea if the deceased was a patient or an attendant, or how and why he ended up there,” said the superintendent.

When contacted, Bettiah town’s Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Kumar Singh said the identity of the body remains unknown. “A postmortem has been conducted, and the body is being held at the hospital for 72 hours, awaiting a claimant,” said the SHO.