Many trains between South India- Prayagraj to remain cancelled due to non-interlocking work
A total of 37 passenger trains will remain affected, some of which run via Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Chheoki railway stations
The Indian Railways has announced cancellation of several trains running between South India and Prayagraj due to crucial non-interlocking work (temporary disconnection of points, signals, track circuits, axle counters and other signalling appliances for essential works) on the Kazipet-Balharshah section. This work includes commissioning of a third line between Asifabad Road and Rechni Road in the Secunderabad division of South Central Railway.
A total of 37 passenger trains will remain affected, some of which run via Prayagraj Junction and Prayagraj Chheoki railway stations. Key trains among those cancelled include the Prayagraj-Bengaluru and Subedarganj-Secunderabad specials.
As per the Indian Railways, the 04121 Subedarganj-Secunderabad will not run on June 20 and 27 while 04122 Secunderabad Jn-Subedarganj will not run on June 22 and 29 from their originating stations. The 04131 Prayagraj Jn-Bengaluru has been cancelled on June 23 and 30, while 04132 Bengaluru-Prayagraj Junction will also not operate on June 26 and July 3 from their originating stations. The 12539 Yesvantpur-Lucknow Express will remain cancelled on June 26 and July 3, and 12540) ucknow-Yesvantpur Express on June 28 and July 5 from their originating stations. The 12577 Darbhanga-Mysore Express will also not run on June 25 and July 2, and the 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Express will remain suspended on June 28 and July 5 from their originating stations.
Likewise, train number 22353 Patna-Bengaluru Express is scheduled to remain cancelled on June 20, 27, and July 4, while 22354 Bengaluru-Patna Express, will not run on June 23, 30, and July 7.
Similarly, the 22351 Patliputra-Bengaluru Express will not run on June 21, 28 and July 5 while 22352 Bengaluru-Patliputra Express will not run on June 24, July 1, and 8. The 03247 Danapur-Bengaluru will remain cancelled on June 20, 27 and July 4 even as 03248 Bengaluru-Danapur will not run on June 22, 29 and July 6. Train number 03251 Danapur-Bengaluru will remain cancelled on June 23, 24, 30 and July 1 while 03252 Bengaluru-Danapur will remain cancelled on June 25, 26, July 2 and 3 from their originating stations. The 03259 Danapur-Bengaluru is scheduled to remain cancelled on June 25 and July 2 while 03260 Bengaluru-Danapur will not run on June 27 and July 4 from their originating stations.