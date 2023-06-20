Chhattisgarh: 2 including policeman killed in Bastar; Maoists’ role suspected

Two persons including a policeman were suspected to be killed by Maoists in Bastar’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, an official said. The assistant constable was posted at Bhadrakali police station. (Representative file image)

Police said the first incident took place on Monday morning at Patakutru village where the deceased assistant constable Sanjay Kumar Vedja was on medical leave.

Inspector general of police, Sunderaj P said that Vedja, posted at Bhadrakali police station, was attached to the police reserve centre in Bijapur town.

“Between 3am to 4am on Tuesday, four-five unidentified men attacked Vedja with sharp-edged weapons when he was asleep in a relative’s house. The family members found his body lying in the backyard of the house. Though no naxal pamphlets were found near the spot, it appears to be the modus operandi of the Maoists’ small action team,” said the IG.

In a similar incident, a 45-year-old man was allegedly abducted and killed by Maoists on suspicion of being a police informer in Bijapur district.

Dhurva Dharmaiyya, a resident of Aaipenta village was found dead by some locals on a hill on Monday.

A police team was sent to the village after being alerted about the death on Tuesday.

“According to the preliminary information, unidentified Maoists allegedly abducted Dharmaiyya from his house in the village. A pamphlet was recovered from the scene, in which Maoists have claimed that the victim was acting as a police informer”, said the IG.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the region to trace the accused, he said.

