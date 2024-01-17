Marking Pran Pratishtha at Magh Mela: Prayers, events, bhajans to reverberate in every camp

Seers and pilgrims camping in the sprawling 786-hectare Megh Mela tent city, will chant the name of ‘Lord Ram’, offer prayers, sing bhajans and light earthen lamps to celebrate the idol consecration, in Ayodhya, on January 22. Magh Mela officials holding a meeting with seers and members of religious organisations, in the mela area, on Wednesday, for a grand Ram Utsav celebration on January 22. (HT Photo)

Dayanand Prasad, Magh Mela officer in-charge, along with and additional Magh Mela officer Vivek Chaturvedi, held a meeting with prominent seers and representative of religious organisations camping in the fair area on Wednesday, to discuss preparations for Ram Utsav to be celebrated on January 22.

The seers presented their plans to sound conch shells, setting up tableaux, organising Deepotsavs, satsangs and a grand aarti of Ganga in front of the mela administration’s office in the mela area.

On the occasion, the fair administration also assured to broadcast the Pran Pratishtha ceremony live through LED screens and run a continuous cleanliness campaign in the fair area.

Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalyanand Giri ‘Tina Ma’ shared her plans of decorating her mela camp with earthen lamps. The president of Khaak Chowk Samiti shared plans of seers organising recitation of Sunderkand on January 22 and starting recitation of Akhand Ramayana from January 21 at many places. Some other seers of Khak Chowk will celebrate Deepotsav like Diwali on January 22. They said that 108 lamps will be lit in front of 341 camps there.

Seers of Acharyabada will take out a grand procession of Ramlalla on January 22. Besides, there will be a grand Aarti by Kalpvasis living in the Magh Mela area and rangolis will be made outside the camps, said Magh Mela officials.