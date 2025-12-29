Masked robbers flee with 35kg of gold, silver from Nuh store

Around 10 armed suspects, with their faces covered, broke into a jewellery shop in Pinangwan town of Nuh district early Sunday and fled with around 35 kg of silver and 200 grams of gold bullion worth crores of rupees, police said. Shop owner was alerted by neighbours after the shutter was found broken. Police believe the heist was planned and led by a main suspect. (HT)

The incident took place at around 3am when the suspects arrived in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car, carrying country-made pistols, and targeted Hariom Jewellers located in the subdivision’s main market, officials privy to the matter said.

A senior police official at Pinangwan police station said teams are scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify and track down the suspects. “Based on the complaint submitted by the owner of the store, it appears that the theft was pre-planned and conducted in a coordinated manner, with a main suspect leading the others,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Veteran bullion trader Hariom Soni, 56, owner of the shop and a resident of Pinangwan, said he was alerted by nearby shopkeepers during the early hours after they noticed the shop’s broken shutter. “Through CCTV installed at our store, we found that six out of the 10 men entered the shop to steal stocks of around 35 kilograms of silver and 200 grams of gold,” Soni said in the complaint.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had their faces covered and were carrying bolt cutters and angle grinders to break into the shop, police said.

“After the local police were informed about the theft, an emergency response vehicle was dispatched to the spot. Later, a forensic science laboratory division team and a dog squad reached the location to gather evidence,” said Nikhil Kumar, station house officer of Pinangwan police station.

According to Kumar, the shop was barricaded and entry of locals was restricted to prevent any tampering with evidence. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of the vicinity to ascertain the identities of the suspects,” he said, adding that an FIR will be registered once all facts of the case are established.