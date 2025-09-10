Mathura gets relief while Agra faces Yamuna’s surge

The water level in Yamuna recorded a slow but steady decline in Mathura, though it remained above the danger mark of 166 meters, standing at 167.43 meters at 3 pm on Tuesday. In Agra, however, the level stayed constant after having crossed the danger level. Yamuna water entering Kailash area in Agra on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Mathura saw some respite after the discharge from Hathini Kund in Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) and Okhla Barrage in Delhi was stopped. However, the Gokul Barrage in Mathura continued releasing water, with 1,52,658 cubic meters discharged by 4 pm on Tuesday.

The day began with the Yamuna’s water level at 167.54 meters at 8 am on Tuesday at Prayag Ghat in Mathura, which later receded to 167.41 meters at 6 pm, bringing relief to agencies engaged in relief operations.

In Agra, water level in the Yamuna remained constant at 152.835 meters for most of Tuesday, above danger mark of 152.400 meters. Several stretches of the Yamuna Kinara road were waterlogged, while the crematorium on the riverbank was submerged. The river water even touched the boundary walls of the Taj Mahal.

Additional district magistrate (ADM) finance and revenue, Shubhangi Shukla, on behalf of Agra district administration, issued an advisory to residents in affected areas urging them to safeguard important documents in waterproof bags, move cattle to higher ground, stay away from the river, and keep a close watch on children to prevent any misadventures.

Shelter homes have been set up at ITI Balkeshwar and in the Kailash Temple area near the riverbank in Agra. By Monday evening, around 100 people had been shifted to the ITI Balkeshwar shelter home, while 200 others were accommodated at the Kailash shelter home.

